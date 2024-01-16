China's Zhang roars into Australian Open 2nd round for first time

January 16, 2024

Zhang Zhizhen of China hits a return during the men's singles first round match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Federico Coria of Argentina at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

MELBOURNE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Zhizhen has maintained his form from a career-best year in 2023 to reach the second round at the Australian Open for the first time.

The top-ranked male player from China beat Argentinian veteran Federico Coria 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(5) at Melbourne Park on Monday in two hours and 33 minutes.

It makes Zhang, the world No. 54, the second male player from the Chinese mainland to make the second round at the Australian Open in the Open era after Shang Juncheng did so in 2023.

Throughout Monday's match, Zhang proved too powerful for his Argentinian opponent, hitting 45 winners compared to Coria's 37.

Zhang, the reigning men's singles champion at the Asian Games, has now made it past the first round in the singles draw at three of the last four grand slam tournaments.

Buoyed by support from a large Chinese crowd on a hot day in Melbourne, Zhang made a strong start, breaking Coria's serve at the first opportunity with a forehand winner to take a 2-0 lead in the first set.

The Chinese player maintained that lead until he squandered a chance to close out the set on his serve at 5-3 but bounced back to break Coria for the second time and claim the opener in 36 minutes.

Coria had a chance to level the match serving at 6-5 in the second set but was denied by Zhang who went on to win the tiebreak 7-3.

The match remained tight in the third set when every game was won on serve before Zhang again prevailed in the tiebreak.

At a post-match conference, Zhang said he felt pretty happy over his opening win.

"I was quite prepared for this year, and I'm quite happy that I can take the win for today," said the 27-year-old Zhang.

According to the draw, Zhang will play 21st seed Ugo Humbert of France in the second round.

