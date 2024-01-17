China's No. 1 Zheng Qinwen through to second round at Australian Open

Xinhua) 10:10, January 17, 2024

Zheng Qinwen of China reacts during the women's singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

MELBOURNE, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top-ranked tennis player, Zheng Qinwen, has advanced to the second round at the Australian Open.

Zheng overcame losing the first set to beat America's Ashlyn Krueger 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday night at Melbourne Park - where she is the 12th seed for the first Grand Slam of 2024.

It is the third consecutive year that Zheng, 21, has won her first round match at the Australian Open and comes off a run to the quarter-finals at the 2023 US Open.

Zheng hit 12 aces for the match, nine more than Krueger, and 11 more winners than her opponent as well as 12 fewer unforced errors.

The Chinese broke first to take a 3-2 lead in the first set but Krueger immediately leveled the score. In a dramatic 17-minute game, the American again broke serve to take a 5-3 lead and served out the first set.

Zheng again broke first in the second set and did not relent, winning the second set in 37 minutes.

Krueger had a break point chance in the opening game of the deciding set but was denied by an ace from Zheng, who went on to a 3-1 lead before Krueger broke back and drew level at 3-3.

However, Zheng again took control of the game and won three consecutive games to win the match in two hours and 18 minutes.

She will play Katie Boulter of England, who beat China's Yuan Yue earlier on Tuesday, in the second round.

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States serves during the women's singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

