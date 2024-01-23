China's Zheng, Alcaraz blast into Australian Open quarterfinals

Xinhua) 10:28, January 23, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz competes during the men's singles 4th round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top-ranked player Zheng Qinwen and men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz submitted ruthless performances on Monday to storm into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The 12th seed Zheng lit up the night session at Rod Laver Arena with a masterclass 6-0, 6-3 victory in 59 minutes over unseeded Oceane Dodin.

She showed no nerves in her first fourth round appearance at Melbourne Park.

Zheng stormed out of the blocks in a flawless first set performance where she hit the lines with precision and left Frenchwoman Dodin flustered. Zheng hit 11 winners to claim the first set in just 24 minutes, and she kept her foot on the gas.

The 21-year-old Zheng next plays unseeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya as expectations build for Chinese tennis' biggest star.

She is the only seeded player left in her side of the draw after two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka was knocked out by Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Yastremska will play unseeded Czech Linda Noskova, who went through when Ukraine's Elina Svitolina retired hurt trailing 3-0 in the first set.

In the men's, Alcaraz outclassed unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in one hour 49 minutes.

He underlined his credentials as 10-time tournament champion and Novak Djokovic's biggest threat to stormed into the last eight for the first time at Melbourne Park.

"I pushed him to the limit in every ball, every point," Alcaraz said. "Every match that I play here in Rod Laver Arena, I'm feeling more comfortable.

"Obviously, it is a pleasure to play here. It's an amazing court, a beautiful one. I enjoy playing here and showing my best level. It feels like home, which is always great, so I hope to keep feeling better and better every day."

Alcaraz will next face German sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who survived a ferocious challenge from Britain's Cameron Norrie to prevail 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3) in an epic match lasting over four hours.

"At the end of the day it's a Grand Slam and everyone is playing at their best here," Zverev said. "Cam has definitely been playing amazing tennis, and I'm just happy to get through."

Third seed Daniil Medvedev overcame a mid-match stutter to down Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1 in three hours.

"He made me run in the third set and that's why I missed a little bit too much. I was pretty dead to be honest," Medvedev said. "In the fourth set I managed to raise my energy levels."

Two-time finalist Medvedev's bid for a first title in Melbourne appeared over when he fell down two sets against Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round before digging deep to win a thriller that finished at 3.40am.

The former US Open champion next faces Polish ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the last four.

Hurkacz ended an impressive Australian Open debut of 21-year-old Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4. He has a 3-2 career record against Medvedev, but will start underdog in his first quarterfinal at Melbourne Park.

"I needed to stay aggressive, and I was very happy with today's performance," Hurkacz said. "I haven't been to this stage of a Grand Slam many times, so I'm super excited."

Quarterfinal action starts on Tuesday with men's top seed Djokovic facing Taylor Fritz, while defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka plays ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova.

China's Zhang Zhizhen will partner with Tomas Machac in the men's doubles as they tackle Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek with a semifinal spot up for grabs.

Alexander Zverev competes during the men's singles 4th round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Cameron Norrie competes during the men's singles 4th round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Alexander Zverev competes during the men's singles 4th round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Miomir Kecmanovic competes during the men's singles 4th round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates during the men's singles 4th round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Nuno Borges competes during the men's singles 4th round match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Nuno Borges of Portugal at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Daniil Medvedev celebrates during the men's singles 4th round match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Nuno Borges of Portugal at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Dayana Yastremska competes during the women's singles 4th round match between Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Victoria Azarenka competes during the women's singles 4th round match between Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland serves during the men's singles 4th round match between Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Arthur Cazaux of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Arthur Cazaux of France competes during the men's singles 4th round match between Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Arthur Cazaux of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)