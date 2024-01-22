Highlights of Australian Open tennis tournament
Wang Yafan competes during the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen celebrates during the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Zheng Qinwen serves during the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Zheng Qinwen gets interviewed after the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Zheng Qinwen competes during the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen celebrates during the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen celebrates during the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Wang Yafan competes during the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Zheng Qinwen (L) greets Wang Yafan after the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen celebrates during the women's singles 3rd round match between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Yafan of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Alex Michelsen serves during the men's singles third round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Alex Michelsen of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Alexander Zverev serves during the men's singles third round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Alex Michelsen of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Alex Michelsen reacts during the men's singles third round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Alex Michelsen of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Alex Michelsen hits a return during the men's singles third round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Alex Michelsen of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Alexander Zverev (R) of Germany shakes hands with Alex Michelsen of the United States after the men's singles third round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Alexander Zverev hits a return during the men's singles third round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Alex Michelsen of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Alexander Zverev celebrates scoring during the men's singles third round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Alex Michelsen of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Photos
