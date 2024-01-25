Chongqing, Chengdu handle over 5,300 China-Europe freight train trips in 2023

January 25, 2024

CHONGQING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Chongqing and Chengdu together handled over 5,300 China-Europe freight train trips in 2023, according to Yuxinou (Chongqing) Logistics Co., Ltd.

More than 430,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of cargo were transported by China-Europe freight trains from these two cities last year, the company added.

The China-Europe freight train services handled by the two cities currently reach 110 cities in Europe and Asia. Thousands of varieties of goods, including electronics, machinery, automobiles, and auto parts, as well as medicines and medical instruments, have been transported via this service.

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and the city of Chengdu, capital of neighboring Sichuan Province, were among the first cities in China to offer the China-Europe freight train service. A significant step in constructing the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the two cities have cooperated since 2021 to improve the China-Europe freight train service.

The Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle is another of China's important regional development strategies, following similar initiatives in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

