China's largest land port sees busy China-Europe freight train service

Xinhua) 08:56, December 27, 2023

HOHHOT, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Manzhouli, China's largest land port, handled 4,681 China-Europe freight trains in the first 11 months of 2023, up 5.9 percent year on year, according to data from the customs of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Lei Jianjun, director with the customs of Manzhouli railway station, said that in recent years the port has implemented measures to improve the business environment and facilitate cross-border customs clearance for China-Europe freight trains.

By the end of November this year, more than 23,000 China-Europe trains had passed through the Manzhouli port since the China-Europe freight train service via the port was launched in 2013.

At present, there are 57 China-Europe freight train routes running through this land port, connecting China with more than 10 European countries.

