Manzhouli sees record number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2023

Xinhua) 16:14, January 02, 2024

HARBIN, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Manzhouli, China's largest land port, handled 5,001 China-Europe freight train trips in 2023, up 3 percent compared to the year 2022, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

This was the first time that the figure exceeded 5,000 within one year. Both the volume of China-Europe freight train trips through Manzhouli and the amount of goods transported have achieved continuous growth for 10 consecutive years.

Last year, the China-Europe freight trains transported 540,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo via the port, up 16 percent year on year.

So far, 21 China-Europe freight train routes have passed through the port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, connecting 13 countries, including Poland, Germany and Belgium, with 60 Chinese cities. Cargos transported cover 12 major categories, such as daily necessities, industrial machinery and agricultural products.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)