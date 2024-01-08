We Are China

Shanghai launches first China-Europe freight train of 2024

Xinhua) 08:51, January 08, 2024

A China-Europe freight train, which set out from Duisburg, Germany, carrying exhibits for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), arrives in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai on Friday launched its first China-Europe freight train of 2024, local railway authorities said.

The freight train carried 100 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods, such as air conditioners and household appliances, with a total weight of more than 1,000 tonnes and a total value of over 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars).

Shanghai launched its first China-Europe freight train in September 2021.

In 2023, Shanghai handled 100 China-Europe freight trains with over 10,000 TEUs of goods.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)