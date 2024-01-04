'Shanghai Let's Meet for Melody' series kicks off

Celebrating the new year with a harmonious note, the Shanghai Let's Meet for Melody concert series began in the city on Monday. Organized by the Shanghai’s Information Office and in collaboration with SMG International, the opening event featured the esteemed One Voice Children’s Choir from the US, which performed their arrangements of popular songs. The series will continue through the Spring Festival, with aims to showcase a more open, inventive, and inclusive Shanghai, as well as friendship between China and the US.

