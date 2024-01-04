Home>>
'Shanghai Let's Meet for Melody' series kicks off
(People's Daily App) 16:17, January 04, 2024
Celebrating the new year with a harmonious note, the Shanghai Let's Meet for Melody concert series began in the city on Monday. Organized by the Shanghai’s Information Office and in collaboration with SMG International, the opening event featured the esteemed One Voice Children’s Choir from the US, which performed their arrangements of popular songs. The series will continue through the Spring Festival, with aims to showcase a more open, inventive, and inclusive Shanghai, as well as friendship between China and the US.
(Video source: IP SHANGHAI)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tesla's Shanghai plant delivers 947,000 vehicles in 2023
- Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic relations
- Xi's ties with Iowa remain strong since his 1985 visit
- US students embrace Chinese language, hoping to bridge cultures
- Commentary: China-U.S. diplomatic ties need recalibration after 45 years
- Ministry: China is committed to sound ties with US
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.