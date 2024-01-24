State Grid Hunan Electric Power takes measures to ensure power supply in cold winter

People's Daily Online) 16:49, January 24, 2024

The State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited in central China's Hunan Province has taken measures to ensure the safe operation of the power grid during the cold winter.

Maintenance staff members carry out the de-icing work at the 220kV Yinshan Substation in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Xia Defen)

The province's meteorological center said many parts of Hunan Province could see minimum temperatures plunge to below zero degrees Celsius starting Jan. 20, which could easily lead to ice-covered power lines in mountainous areas, posing a challenge to the normal operation of the power grid.

Photo shows direct-current ice melting devices transported to a substation in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Xia Defen)

In response to the cold wave, the production and control centers of the company have been running 24 hours a day, and teams have been established to deal with ice on the power grid.

According to statistics, the company has sent 5,973 personnel and 1,925 vehicles to carry out inspections and tests on 1,786 power lines and 417 transformer substations. Emergency repair teams and equipment have also been set up in key areas.

