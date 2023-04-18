Home>>
'Exclusive elevator' for State Grid maintenance can be professional, cool
(People's Daily App) 15:24, April 18, 2023
This "exclusive elevator" for workers with the State Grid in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province is both professional and cool.
A technician can quickly go up power pylons using this device. The team can then carry out maintenance of the power line.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's State Grid constructs new UHV, hydropower plant projects
- Chinese premier stresses stable energy supply for livelihoods, development
- Heroes behind bright lights
- China's State Grid to invest over 500 bln yuan in power grid projects in 2022
- China's State Grid vows power supply to ensure people's basic needs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.