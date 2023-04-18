'Exclusive elevator' for State Grid maintenance can be professional, cool

(People's Daily App) 15:24, April 18, 2023

This "exclusive elevator" for workers with the State Grid in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province is both professional and cool.

A technician can quickly go up power pylons using this device. The team can then carry out maintenance of the power line.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)