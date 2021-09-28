China's State Grid vows power supply to ensure people's basic needs

Xinhua) 09:40, September 28, 2021

A staff member of the State Grid Corporation Qinghai Branch works on the Qinghai-Henan UHV DC power transmission line in Henan Mongolian Autonomous County of Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Lirong)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The State Grid Corporation of China on Monday said that it would take comprehensive measures to ensure power supply for people's basic needs and try its best to avoid power cuts.

The company will go all out to fight the battle of guaranteeing power supply and firmly safeguard the bottom line of power supply to meet people's basic needs, and ensure social development and security, said the company.

The State Grid will strengthen the distribution of power from its entire network, reasonably arrange the network operation, and ensure that all available power generators from power companies are connected to the grid.

The company said it would coordinate and dispatch resources by tapping the power transmission potential of cross-provincial power networks.

The company will strengthen the monitoring of electricity consumption and ensure power supply for residential users.

The State Grid also vowed to strictly implement the power supply and consumption plans formulated by the government, strive to maintain stability in power supply and consumption, and improve emergency response plans, said the company.

