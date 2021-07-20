China ramps up efforts to ensure adequate power supply

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China is stepping up efforts to ensure adequate power supply amid rising electricity demand, the country's top economic planner said Monday.

The peak load in the country hit an all-time daily high of 1.19 billion kilowatts on July 14, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The commission attributed the soaring consumption to the continued economic recovery and high temperatures recently, and stressed that the country's power grid is working steadily.

China generated a record high of 27.19 billion kWh of electricity also on July 14, the economic planner said.

To stabilize supply, the country will keep a close eye on the impact of economic activities and weather changes on power demand, and accordingly make prompt readjustments to its emergency response plan, said the commission.

Efforts will be made to improve the generating capacity of all types of electric generators, it said, calling upon power suppliers to ramp up cross-region electricity transmission and emergency backup power supply.

