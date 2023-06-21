China's Jiangsu debuts first low-voltage DC emergency rescue room

People's Daily Online) 17:31, June 21, 2023

The first low-voltage DC emergency rescue room in Jiangsu Province became operational on June 1, 2023. The facility, a joint effort by Jiangsu Women and Children Health Hospital and State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute, marks an innovative advancement in the province’s medical sector.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The emergency room operates on a DC48V system, replacing the traditional AC system. "Hospitals typically use a 380-volt AC system, while monitoring equipment generally requires 5, 20 or 48 volts or other DC voltage levels. This necessitates various adapters to convert electricity to the required DC voltage, leading to higher costs, increased waste, and added inconvenience," explained Dr. Shi Mingming, director of the Distribution Network Technology Center of State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute.

Medical equipment is vital to patients' health and survival. The DC48V system, classified in the second safety voltage range according to the IEC standard, can meet the needs of such equipment. In August 2022, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute selected the emergency rescue room of Jiangsu Women and Children Health Hospital to build a 48V low-voltage DC system and install a smart monitor to guarantee system safety. Compared to rooms equipped with traditional AC systems, the low-voltage DC emergency rescue room is safer and features more space-efficient, energy-efficient medical equipment.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

"After the upgrade, the low-voltage DC interface can be securely locked, mitigating the risk of mishandling during the rescue process, enhancing safety and reliability," remarked Zhang Yubin, hospital director responsible for the upgrade project.

In contrast to traditional systems, monitors, syringe pumps, infusion pumps and other medical equipment can connect directly to the DC interface via a wire, eliminating the need for power adapters. This redesign reduces the size of medical equipment by 10 percent on average, nearly doubling usable space and creating a safer, more comfortable environment for medical staff.

Various types of medical examination and treatment equipment operate on DC power. Converting smaller medical devices to DC power provides a new research focus for the hospital's DC power distribution system and the downsizing of large medical equipment. The low-voltage DC emergency rescue room also reduces energy consumption and improves energy efficiency by 2 percent.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

According to Yuan Yubo, chief engineer of the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute, if all wards in Jiangsu Province adopted DC power, carbon dioxide emissions could be reduced by over 20,000 tons per year. This offers a new pathway for the medical industry to meet the nation's "dual carbon" goals.

With costs rapidly decreasing, low-voltage DC technology displays considerable development potential in utilities, industry, commerce, and residential applications. The cost of a low-voltage DC system has been reduced to 0.5 yuan per watt.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

After the conversion, Jiangsu Women and Children Health Hospital and State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute will gradually try applying DC technology in other hospital spaces, and help it become a "green and low-carbon" hospital.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)