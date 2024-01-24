China welcomes progress on restoration of Iran-Pakistan relations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:09, January 24, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the positive progress on the restoration of relations between Iran and Pakistan, and supports the two sides in continuing to enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation through friendly consultation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing that China is willing to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Iran and Pakistan to jointly safeguard regional peace, stability and development.

Iran and Pakistan have mutually agreed that the ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by Jan. 26. The decision was made following a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of both countries.

