Thick blanket of fog in Pakistan's capital affects routine life

Xinhua) 09:02, January 22, 2024

People play cricket on a foggy day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 21, 2024.

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A thick blanket of fog in Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad and its twin city Rawalpindi affected the daily lifestyle of the local residents starting from Friday night.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) told the media that the fog and cold wave will continue in the federal capital and its surrounding area on Sunday as well.

The intensity of the cold wave and fog will decrease slowly by the end of next week, it added.

Earlier in a report, the PMD also predicted the occurrence of frost in the area.

The fog disrupted the flight and railway operations along with the occasional closure of the motorways connecting the twin cities.

Vehicles move on a highway cloaked by fog in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 21, 2024.

People walk on a foggy day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 21, 2024.

Buildings shrouded in thick fog are seen in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 21, 2024.

