5 killed, 14 injured in blast in NW Pakistan

Xinhua) 13:54, January 08, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A bomb went off near a police vehicle in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, leaving five policemen killed and at least 14 others injured, rescue and police officials said.

According to the police in the area, a police truck was targeted with an improvised explosive device in Bajaur district of the province on Monday morning.

The policemen were on their way to provide security to polio vaccination teams in the district when they were targeted, said the police.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police, along with rescue teams, reached the area and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where several people are said to be in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation in the surrounding areas.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

