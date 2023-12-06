7 injured in blast outside school in NW Pakistan

Security personnel examine the blast site in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 5, 2023. Seven people including four children were injured in a blast outside a school in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, rescue teams said. (Photo by Umar Qayyum/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Seven people including four children were injured in a blast outside a school in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, rescue teams said.

The incident happened in the provincial capital city of Peshawar where an improvised explosive device went off at the roadside near a school, Naveed Akhtar, district emergency officer of the state-run Rescue 1122 told Xinhua.

The injured had been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in the city whose spokesperson Muhammad Asim told the media that two of the children were in critical condition.

Police cordoned off the area following the explosion, and an investigation is underway.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

