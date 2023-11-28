Pakistan hosts multinational counter-terrorism joint exercise

November 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan Army hosted a two-week multinational joint counter-terrorism exercise in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan army, said on Monday that the Fajar Al Sharq-V exercise was held at the National Counter Terrorism Center in the Pabbi area of the province.

The ISPR said contingents of special forces from different countries participated in the exercise, including Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait.

The exercise is aimed at nurturing joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries, it added.

The participants expressed zeal and enthusiasm throughout the drill, highlighting the commitment of these brotherly nations to collaborative efforts in the fight against terrorism, added the ISPR.

