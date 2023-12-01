Pakistan to enhance partnership with WHO to address health challenges: president

Xinhua) 13:13, December 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Arif Alvi said here on Thursday that the country would enhance cooperation and partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to address health changes.

According to a statement issued by the media wing of the President House, the president held a meeting with Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, WHO representative in Pakistan, and appreciated the role of WHO in strengthening Pakistan's primary healthcare system and providing support to various government initiatives.

Alvi emphasized the need to create awareness about the importance of mental health and early counseling at the household level.

"Establishing mental health support systems and enhancing people's accessibility to quality mental health services in Pakistan requires the input of multiple stakeholders, including WHO," the president said.

On the occasion, Mahipala highlighted the role of WHO in improving Pakistan's healthcare system, saying that the WHO would continue to support Pakistan in improving the health of its people.

