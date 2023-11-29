Security forces kill 2 terrorists in SW Pakistan: military

Xinhua) 09:22, November 29, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani security forces conducted an operation in the country's southwestern Kalat district and killed two terrorists on Tuesday, said the military.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that the security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in the Nagao mountains of Kalat, a district in the southwestern Balochistan province.

The ISPR said that an intense exchange of fire took place between troops and the militants during the operation, which led to the killing of two terrorists.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians," said the military, adding that a big cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the site.

The military added that the forces had started a clearance operation in the area to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," said the ISPR statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)