UN Security Council condemns suicide terrorist attack in Pakistan
(Xinhua) 14:15, August 01, 2023
UNITED NATIONS, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly" suicide terrorist attack at a political meeting in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.
The attack reportedly killed dozens and left over 100 others injured. The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility.
In a press statement, the Security Council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever they are committed.
