IS claims responsibility for suicide attack in NW Pakistan

Xinhua) 14:04, August 01, 2023

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern Pakistan, on July 31, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The Islamic State (IS) or Daesh on Monday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a political gathering in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which killed 54 and left over 100 others injured on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the terrorist group through its media handler in the Arabic language, a suicide bomber of IS conducted the attack at the political workers' convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Khar area of Bajaur district of the province.

Additional Inspector General of Police Shaukat Abbas told the media on Monday that at least 54 people lost their lives in the deadly attack so far.

"At least 12 of the deceased are below 12 years of age. The medics feared that the death toll might further rise," said the officer, adding that over 80 injured were undergoing treatment.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the attack, expressed deep grief over the losses of lives, and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern Pakistan, on July 31, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern Pakistan, on July 31, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A security member stands guard at the site of a suicide attack in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern Pakistan, on July 31, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern Pakistan, on July 31, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)