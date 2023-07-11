Pakistan to revolutionize agriculture sector to boost economic growth: PM

Xinhua) 13:30, July 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said his country has been making efforts to revolutionize the agriculture sector to boost economic growth and enhance food security.

Agriculture is the backbone of the country and growth in the agriculture sector would bring Pakistan at par with developed countries, the prime minister said while addressing a seminar on agriculture on Monday.

He said that the development of the agriculture sector is the need of the hour, and all the stakeholders are working together to uplift the sector, adding that several initiatives have been launched in the country which provided great opportunities to usher in the agricultural revolution.

He said every year Pakistan has to import food-related items worth billions of dollars, which is a burden on the national economy, adding that many countries are ready to invest in the agriculture sector of Pakistan and bring modern machinery to boost crop production.

"Pakistan has to compete with the world and increase its exports and the economy of Pakistan ... It is a demand of our national security that food security and economic security should be strengthened," Sharif added.

