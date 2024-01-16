Seizure of U.S. oil tanker to warn against bullying Iran: commander

Xinhua) 11:14, January 16, 2024

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Navy's Commander Shahram Irani said on Monday the force's recent seizure of an American oil tanker well cautioned the United States and its allies that they were not allowed to bully Iran in the region.

He made the remarks in an address to reporters in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr while commenting on the Iranian Navy's seizure of the "St Nikolas" tanker in the Sea of Oman on Thursday, which was to retaliate against U.S. "stealing" of Iran's oil in April 2023, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Quoting remarks by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Irani said "the era of hit-and-run is over," and "we will not allow bullying against our country in the region."

The Iranian Army said in a statement on Thursday that the country's naval forces had taken control of the "St Nikolas" tanker earlier in the day following a judicial order and confirmation from Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, and the tanker is being transferred to Iranian ports for subsequent handover to judicial authorities.

The vessel, previously named "Suez Rajan," had "stolen" an Iranian oil cargo under U.S. guidance last year, the statement said, adding that the Iranian oil was then transferred to U.S. ports and handed over to the United States.

Media reports citing Ambrey, a British maritime security firm, affirmed the oil tanker was identified as the Marshall Islands-flagged "St Nikolas," which once "was seized by the U.S. government for having transported a million barrels of Iranian oil in connection to a U.S. company."

The U.S. Justice Department admitted last September that it seized a tanker loaded with Iranian oil in April 2023, identifying it as "Suez Rajan," a Greek-managed tanker that carried 980,000 barrels of crude oil.

