Int'l society unswervingly adheres to one-China principle

Xinhua) 09:42, January 23, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Governments, political parties and international organizations around the world have recently issued statements and communiques, expressing their firm adherence to the one-China principle.

As its consistent position, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) respects and supports the one-China principle, said ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, noting that the above position has been expressed by ASEAN many times before.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia noted that "Malaysia has always, and will continue, to adhere to the 'one-China Policy' that has been the basis of this strong and mutually-beneficial partnership."

The Arab Parliament reiterated its position on supporting the one-China principle, and its opposition to the so-called "Taiwan independence" and interference in the internal affairs of China.

Stressing that the one-China principle is well-established in the foreign policy of the Arab side, the parliament said it has always firmly adhered to this position.

Backing China's legitimate rights to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the parliament noted that the recent elections that took place in the Taiwan region will not affect the Arab side's adherence to the one-China principle.

Beninese Foreign Minister Shegun Adjadi Bakari said that the Beninese government always adheres to the one-China principle, supports the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and firmly supports China's efforts to safeguard regional peace and stability.

Malawian Foreign Minister Nancy Tembo said that the Malawian government reiterates its adherence to the one-China principle and opposes interference in China's internal affairs.

Cote d'Ivoire's position on the Taiwan question is clear and definite: there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China, said President of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara, noting that Cote d'Ivoire would continue to abide by the one-China principle.

Fernando Miguel, director of the Office of the Ministry of External Relations of Angola, said that the one-China principle is the cornerstone of China-Angola relations.

Angola firmly upholds the one-China principle, opposes all "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, opposes external interference in China's internal affairs, and supports the just cause of the Chinese people for national reunification, he said.

Stressing that the Taiwan regional election outside the framework of "one country, two systems" is not in the interests of all Chinese people, and that the Democratic Progressive Party is a separatist party endangering global stability and the future of Taiwan, Eswatini's largest opposition party, the People's United Democratic Movement, condemned the Eswatini government for maintaining so-called "diplomatic relations" with a Chinese province, and appreciates the right choice of the Nauru government to "sever diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan authorities.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that the Irish government has always adhered to the one-China principle and hoped that China could realize peaceful reunification at an early date.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Barbados Kerrie Symmonds said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Barbados side has always adhered to the one-China principle universally recognized by the international community, which means there is only one China in the world.

Barbados only recognizes and maintains diplomatic relations with the government of the People's Republic of China, and Taiwan is part of China, Symmonds said.

The Barbados government firmly adheres to the one-China principle and believes that China will eventually be reunified, Symmonds stressed.

Yeidckol Polevnsky, president of the Mexico-China Friendship Group of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, member of the Chamber of Deputies, and former general secretary of the ruling National Regeneration Movement party of Mexico, said that there is only one China in the world, and the one-China principle has been confirmed by the United Nations and supported by the overwhelming majority of countries.

Taiwan is not a country, and it is an integral part of China's territory, Polevnsky said.

Cyprus, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada and other countries, as well as the Bolivia-China Friendship Association, have also expressed their continued adherence to the one-China principle by various means.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)