Passenger numbers at Chinese mainland airports surge in 2023

Xinhua) 10:46, January 22, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Airports on the Chinese mainland reported increased passenger numbers in 2023, according to an industry report.

These airports handled more than 4.85 million outbound passenger flights last year, surging 95.11 percent year on year, said a report released by VariFlight, a China-based civil-aviation data service provider.

The figure also represented an increase of 1.32 percent compared with that registered in 2019, said the report.

In 2023, there were 38 airports with an annual passenger throughput of 10 million or above, up by 11 compared with 2022. Among them, 17 airports reported increased outbound passengers numbers compared with the 2019 level, the report said.

