Home>>
Participants attend session "Technology in a Turbulent World" during WEF in Davos
(Xinhua) 10:58, January 20, 2024
Participants attend the session "Technology in a Turbulent World" during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. Under the theme "Rebuilding Trust," the 54th WEF Annual Meeting is held here from Jan. 15 to 19. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (L) speaks at the session "Technology in a Turbulent World" during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. Under the theme "Rebuilding Trust," the 54th WEF Annual Meeting is held here from Jan. 15 to 19. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- WEF calls for rebuilding trust amid uncertainty
- Global economic outlook shadowed with uncertainty: WEF
- Infographic: What is Davos
- Investing in China an opportunity, says Premier in Davos
- 54th WEF Annual Meeting to kick off in Davos
- WEF 2024: What to expect
- Experts highlight challenges in fighting COVID-19 at WEF
- Experts stress importance of global biodiversity targets in Davos
- WEF calls for solidarity to tackle unprecedented global challenges
- World's understanding of China has deepened: Chinese vice premier
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.