Participants attend session "Technology in a Turbulent World" during WEF in Davos

Xinhua) 10:58, January 20, 2024

Participants attend the session "Technology in a Turbulent World" during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. Under the theme "Rebuilding Trust," the 54th WEF Annual Meeting is held here from Jan. 15 to 19. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (L) speaks at the session "Technology in a Turbulent World" during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. Under the theme "Rebuilding Trust," the 54th WEF Annual Meeting is held here from Jan. 15 to 19. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)