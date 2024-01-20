WEF calls for rebuilding trust amid uncertainty

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) concluded its 2024 annual meeting here on Friday, calling to rebuild trust in the face of global uncertainty.

Against a backdrop of growing fragmentation and polarization, the WEF Annual Meeting 2024 served as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue, cooperation and action-oriented partnerships.

WEF President Borge Brende emphasized the forum's role in instilling a "new spirit of solidarity" globally and highlighted the potential for "strong results" through cooperation.

In his closing remarks, Brende acknowledged the critical and complex challenges facing the world, including rising global temperatures, a fragile economy, and a deteriorating security landscape. These challenges, he noted, transcend borders and impact every individual on the planet.

"We know the foundation of cooperation, trust has been eroding in recent years, which is why this week's meeting on rebuilding trust has been so important. Leaders from around the world, from the public and private sectors, and from across generations gathered to show what can be achieved by working together," he said.

Brende added that "I am very proud of what was achieved in Davos in just one week," and now it's a matter of taking up the progress in the coming year and pushing it further.

"We must rebuild trust - trust in our future, trust in our capacity to overcome challenges, and most importantly, trust in each other," WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said. "Trust is not just a feeling; trust is a commitment to action, to belief, to hope."

Close to 3,000 participants from more than 120 countries were gathering in Davos, Switzerland, for the 54th WEF Annual Meeting. More than 450 sessions and workshops took place during the Annual Meeting 2024, facilitating dialogue, debate and alignment across many perspectives.

