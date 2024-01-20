Shenzhen inaugurates blood transportation drone platform

Xinhua) 09:48, January 20, 2024

A drone carrying blood takes off for the Shenzhen Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital from the Shenzhen Blood Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A blood transportation drone platform, the first of its kind in Shenzhen, was officially put into use on Friday. Integrating 5G technology and artificial intelligence, the platform has helped ensure safety and improved efficiency of blood transportation.

Staff members check a blood transportation drone before its departure at the Shenzhen Blood Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A screen image taken at the Shenzhen Blood Center shows the real time locations of blood transportation drones in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A drone carrying blood takes off for the Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University from the Shenzhen Blood Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Staff members put bags of blood and a monitoring device into the blood transportation incubator at the Shenzhen Blood Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

