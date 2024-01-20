Xi urges high-level sci-tech self-reliance to serve high-quality development

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged high-level sci-tech self-reliance to serve high-quality development in instructions delivered during the ceremony of the National Engineer Awards.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, congratulated all those who won the National Engineer Awards on Friday.

Xi underscored the significant role that engineers play in promoting engineering science and technology for the benefit of mankind and the creation of the future.

The honored individuals and teams are excellent representatives and seen as role models by all engineers and technicians across the country, Xi said.

It is hoped that the country's engineers and technicians will have the courage to make breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, develop high-quality projects, promote the development of new productive forces, and help China achieve great self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and serve high-quality development, Xi said.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attended the ceremony. Ding conveyed Xi's important instructions.

While giving his speech at the event, Cai said that the development of engineering science and technology in China had always adhered to the overall leadership of the Party, the benefit of the people, the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide, the role of talent as the first resource, self-reliance and independent innovation, as well as opening up and cooperation.

Eighty-one individuals and 50 teams were bestowed the National Engineer Awards for their outstanding contributions to the field of engineering technology.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attend the ceremony of the National Engineer Awards in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2024.

