Chinese premier stresses accelerating digital transformation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Semitronix Corporation, a semiconductor equipment supplier, in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023.

HANGZHOU, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang stressed the importance of accelerating digital transformation to forge new driving forces and advantages for high-quality development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Zhejiang Province from Saturday to Monday.

He first came to Hikvision and observed demonstrations on Internet of Things perception, artificial intelligence (AI), big data technology, and digital empowerment, encouraging the company to stay focused and drive innovation. He also urged efforts to break through key core technologies, leverage big enterprises, and achieve the development of small and medium-sized firms.

At a district government services center for enterprises in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang, Li commended Zhejiang's efforts to improve the business environment and support the private economy. He urged optimized government services targeting the needs of enterprises.

Li inspected a sci-tech innovation corridor in Hangzhou. At BrainCo, he watched demonstrations of brain-computer interface products targeting disabilities, autism, and sleep disorders. These products further highlighted the value of technological innovation, Li said, encouraging the company to strengthen product research and application to serve people's health better.

At Semitronix Corporation, a semiconductor equipment supplier, Li stressed that efforts must be made to ensure sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening, bolster the whole industrial chain, and increase technology independence.

While presiding over a symposium during his inspection tour, Li said that as the digital economy keeps reshaping the production and lifestyle of human beings, it is imperative to push forward the innovation and breakthrough of digital technologies.

He highlighted efforts to nurture cutting-edge sectors such as big data, computing, and next-generation AI.

While riding the transformative digitalization wave, it is imperative to follow this trend and promote new industrialization through digital transformation, especially in the manufacturing sector and in AI applications, he added.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a district government services center for enterprises in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. Li made an inspection tour in east China's Zhejiang Province from Oct. 7 to 9. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

