China's top legislator urges high-quality development of local legislation work

Xinhua) 14:11, September 22, 2023

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, attends a local legislation seminar in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 19, 2023. Zhao attended a local legislation seminar and carried out fact-finding research in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

JINAN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji has urged efforts to promote high-quality development of local legislation work in a steadily progressive fashion.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, made the remarks while attending a local legislation seminar and carrying out fact-finding research in east China's Shandong Province.

At the seminar on Tuesday, Zhao called for efforts to adhere to the correct political orientation, keep local legislation work problem-oriented, pragmatic, and goal-driven, and make the legislative process a sound practice of democracy.

During his fact-finding research tour from Monday to Thursday, Zhao visited local legislative branches and organs and talked to public members. He stressed that local legislation work should better facilitate socio-economic development and reform tasks, and people's congress deputies should be supported to maintain close ties with the people.

