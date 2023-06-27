Lutai Economic Development Zone in N China contributes to high-quality development

Xinhua) 08:50, June 27, 2023

A staff member works at a workshop of an electric bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. Lutai Economic Development Zone has upgraded its bicycle manufacturing sector and contributed to high-quality development in the regional economy in recent years. The annual output of the 46 bike-related enterprises in the zone has reached 5.5 billion yuan (about 761 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Staff members work at a workshop of an electric bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Staff members work at a workshop of a bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A staff member works at a workshop of a bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A staff member works at a workshop of a company producing bicycle components in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A staff member arranges exhibits at the exhibition hall of a bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

