Lutai Economic Development Zone in N China contributes to high-quality development
A staff member works at a workshop of an electric bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. Lutai Economic Development Zone has upgraded its bicycle manufacturing sector and contributed to high-quality development in the regional economy in recent years. The annual output of the 46 bike-related enterprises in the zone has reached 5.5 billion yuan (about 761 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Staff members work at a workshop of an electric bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. Lutai Economic Development Zone has upgraded its bicycle manufacturing sector and contributed to high-quality development in the regional economy in recent years. The annual output of the 46 bike-related enterprises in the zone has reached 5.5 billion yuan (about 761 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Staff members work at a workshop of a bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. Lutai Economic Development Zone has upgraded its bicycle manufacturing sector and contributed to high-quality development in the regional economy in recent years. The annual output of the 46 bike-related enterprises in the zone has reached 5.5 billion yuan (about 761 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member works at a workshop of a bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. Lutai Economic Development Zone has upgraded its bicycle manufacturing sector and contributed to high-quality development in the regional economy in recent years. The annual output of the 46 bike-related enterprises in the zone has reached 5.5 billion yuan (about 761 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member works at a workshop of a company producing bicycle components in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. Lutai Economic Development Zone has upgraded its bicycle manufacturing sector and contributed to high-quality development in the regional economy in recent years. The annual output of the 46 bike-related enterprises in the zone has reached 5.5 billion yuan (about 761 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member arranges exhibits at the exhibition hall of a bicycle company in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 25, 2023. Lutai Economic Development Zone has upgraded its bicycle manufacturing sector and contributed to high-quality development in the regional economy in recent years. The annual output of the 46 bike-related enterprises in the zone has reached 5.5 billion yuan (about 761 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
- High-quality development helps Chinese brands explore overseas market
- Chinese premier underscores efforts to pursue high-quality development
- China's high-quality development to have positive spillover effects
- China's listed firms perform well in advancing high-quality development
- China starts 2023 with high-quality development
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.