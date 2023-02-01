China starts 2023 with high-quality development

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:23, February 01, 2023

Travelers take photos in Tianjin on Jan 26, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

China made progress in high-quality economic development at the start of 2023 with prosperity in various industries all over the country.

Since the country downgraded its management of COVID-19 from Class A to Class B on Jan 8, China's transportation, tourism, retail and catering and film industries witnessed a boom during the Spring Festival and maintained a continuous growth trend.

After the holiday, the country's high-quality development demonstrated strong growth momentum with exports increasing and continuously flourishing job market.

