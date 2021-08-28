Home>>
Xi stresses high-quality development of Party's work on ethnic affairs
(Xinhua) 17:58, August 28, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has stressed consolidating the sense of community for the Chinese nation and unswervingly taking the correct approaches with Chinese characteristics to handling ethnic affairs when he addressed the central conference on ethnic affairs.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for promoting high-quality development of the Party's work on ethnic affairs in the new era.
The conference, held in Beijing on Friday and Saturday, was presided over by Li Keqiang, and attended by Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, while Wang Yang made concluding remarks.
