Xi Jinping on high-quality development

Xinhua) 15:50, February 23, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Promoting high-quality development represents a key point of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has made in-depth discourses on this aspect. The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- Developing a socialist market economy is a great creation of the Party, and the key is to properly handle the relationship between the government and the market.

-- We must not disregard objective conditions and run counter to economic rules in the blind pursuit of high growth figures.

-- We should protect the eco-environment as we protect our eyes, and cherish it as we cherish our own lives.

-- We must foster a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy but features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows.

-- China's initiative to expand imports is not a choice of expediency, but a future-oriented step taken to embrace the world and promote common development.

