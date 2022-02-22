Best friends: The story of Xi Jinping and foreign friends

(People's Daily App) 16:04, February 22, 2022

"For making acquaintances, the most valuable thing is mutual understanding, and for people to have mutual understanding, the key lies in knowing what is on each other’s mind," President Xi Jinping said.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Xi has been making friends, expanding China's relations with more countries. He has had heart-to-heart and friendly interactions with many international dignitaries and foreign friends. There are many wonderful moments and moving stories.

