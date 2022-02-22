How Xi's remarks guide healthy China-U.S. ties

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Fifty years ago, then U.S. President Richard Nixon visited China, embarking on an "ice-breaking" journey to restore bilateral relations. Despite the twists and turns of the past few decades, China-U.S. ties have moved forward with the efforts of both sides.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the China-U.S. relationship and consistently pushes for its sound and steady development.

Xi has repeatedly reiterated his views and proposals to strengthen the relationship. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Jan. 27, 2022

The Chinese president wrote a letter in reply to Adam Foster, president of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation, urging the U.S. organization to help promote friendship between the two nations.

In the letter sent on Jan. 27, Xi pointed out that Edgar and Helen Snow actively promote the Chinese Gong He (Gung Ho) movement of industrial cooperatives and played an essential role in establishing the Shandan Peili School in China's Gansu province.

He expressed his hope that Foster and the foundation would continue to follow the example of the Snows and contribute to enhancing the friendship and cooperation between the Chinese and American people.

Nov. 16, 2021

In a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Xi noted that both China and the United States are at critical stages of development, and the "global village" of humanity faces multiple challenges.

As the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, Xi said China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation, run their respective domestic affairs well and shoulder their share of international responsibilities, and work together to advance the noble cause of world peace and development.

He stressed that a sound and steady China-U.S. relationship is required for both countries to develop and safeguard a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as three principles in developing China-U.S. relations in the new era.

Nov. 9, 2021

In his congratulatory letter to the 2021 Gala Dinner hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Xi pointed out that the China-U.S. relationship is among the most important bilateral relationships in the world today.

Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture, and both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, Xi noted, adding that cooperation is the only right choice.

He stressed that following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with the United States to enhance exchanges and cooperation, jointly address regional and international issues as well as global challenges, and properly manage differences to steer China-U.S. relations back on the right track of sound and steady development.

Sept. 10, 2021

Taking a phone call from Biden, Xi pointed out that due to the U.S. policy on China, the China-U.S. relationship has run into a rough patch for some time, which serves neither the fundamental interests of the people of both countries nor the common interests of countries around the world.

Noting that China and the United States are respectively the biggest developing country and the biggest developed country, Xi stressed that whether they can handle the relationship well depends on the future, a question of the century to which the two countries must provide an answer.

When China and the United States cooperate, both countries and the world benefit; when China and the United States are in confrontation, both countries and the world suffer, he said, adding that getting the relationship right is not optional but a must.

Feb. 11, 2021

Taking a phone call from Biden on the eve of the Lunar New Year, Xi said the restoration and growth of China-U.S. relations have been the most critical developments in international relations over the past half-century.

When China and the United States work together, they can accomplish a great deal for the good of both countries and the world at large; confrontation between the two countries, however, will be disastrous for both countries and the world, Xi said.

The two countries, Xi suggested, should make joint efforts in the same direction; follow the spirit of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation; and focus on collaboration, manage their differences, and work for the sound and stable development of China-U.S. relations.

