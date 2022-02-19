Xi Jinping on upholding Party leadership
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- In summarizing the essence of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the latest resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on the history of the Party, adopted at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC on November 11, 2021, specifies 10 key points, with "the leadership of the Party" listed on the top.
The leadership of the CPC is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest strength of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, it says, adding that the Party is the highest force for political leadership.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has on many occasions expounded on the topic. The following are some highlights of his expositions:
-- The CPC is the core leadership for the cause of Chinese socialism – this is why we must enhance and improve the Party's leadership and give full play to its leading and core role in exercising overall leadership and coordinating the efforts of all.
-- The Party exercises overall leadership over all areas of endeavor in every part of the country.
-- The foundation and lifeblood of the CPC and the country, and the interests and wellbeing of all Chinese people, boil down to upholding and improving the leadership of the CPC.
-- The leadership of the CPC shall be comprehensive, systematic and holistic.
-- Instead of being hollow and abstract, the requirements of strengthening Party leadership over all work shall be implemented in all aspects and areas.
