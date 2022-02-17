Xi urges related parties to adhere to political settlement of Ukraine issue

Xinhua) 08:03, February 17, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed that related parties should stick to the general direction of political settlement of the Ukraine issue.

The Chinese president also emphasized that related parties should make full use of multilateral platforms including the Normandy format, and seek a comprehensive settlement of the Ukraine issue through dialogue and consultation.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation in the afternoon with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who presented his view on the current situation in Ukraine.

