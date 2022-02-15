Xi's article on socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics to be published

Xinhua) 16:08, February 15, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on adhering to the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and advancing the development of the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics will be published.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Wednesday in this year's fourth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

