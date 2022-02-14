Home>>
Xi congratulates Steinmeier on re-election as German president
(Xinhua) 08:19, February 14, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his re-election as president of the Federal Republic of Germany.
In a congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany.
Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Germany relations, and stands ready to work with Steinmeier to enrich the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership and take bilateral relations to a new level.
