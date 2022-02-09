Xi's meetings with Mideast leaders constructive in promoting ties, say media, political analysts

CAIRO, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's meetings with leaders from Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are constructive in advancing relations, said media and political analysts from these Mideast countries.

On the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics, President Xi met separately with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, all of whom were invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The Egyptian president's meeting with Xi will deepen political trust between the two countries, and yield fruitful outcomes in economic, commercial, and political cooperation, said Tarek Fahmy, professor of international relations at Cairo University.

Al-Sisi's visit to China will have a positive impact on Egyptian-Chinese friendship, said Diaa Helmy, secretary general of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and expert on Chinese affairs.

The Emirates News Agency, the UAE's official news agency, said Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi and President Xi "discussed ways of furthering friendly ties and explored opportunities for increasing cooperation, especially in investment and economy, under the joint comprehensive strategic partnership."

The meeting between Qatar's emir and Xi will definitely push forward the friendly relations between Qatar and China, reported Al Sharq, a daily newspaper based in Doha.

The newspaper also said that the meeting will strengthen the strategic cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and provide opportunities for the two countries to exchange views and coordinate positions on major international issues of common concern.

Al Raya, a leading Qatari daily, said the meeting between the two leaders is a strong starting point for the two countries to further deepen bilateral relations, and provides a guarantee for consolidating bilateral relations.

The Qatari emir's attendance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics showed Qatar's willingness to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, especially in the field of sports, the paper added.

The meeting between Qatari and Chinese leaders will inject more vitality and strength into the friendship between two nations, said Al Watan, a Qatari daily morning newspaper.

The meeting is of great significance to promoting and strengthening the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and maintaining regional and global security and stability, it added.

