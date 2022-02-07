Home>>
Xi urges U.S. foundation to help promote friendship
(Xinhua) 13:01, February 07, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a reply letter to Adam Foster, president of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation, urging the U.S. organization to help promote friendship between the two nations.
In the letter, sent on Jan. 27, Xi said he hopes that Foster and the foundation will continue to follow the example of Edgar and Helen Snow and make new contributions to enhancing the friendship and cooperation between the Chinese and American people.
