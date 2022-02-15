China calls on all parties to avoid actions that would escalate tensions in Ukraine: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:49, February 15, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday called on all relevant parties to remain rational and avoid actions that would escalate tensions and impact the crisis in Ukraine.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing that China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, and the Chinese embassy and consulates in the country are operating as usual.

Wang said the Chinese embassy in Ukraine has issued a consular notice asking Chinese citizens to closely monitor the situation on the ground, and stating that it will provide consular protection.

Noting that China's position on Ukraine is consistent, clear and unchanged, Wang said that to solve the Ukrainian issue, it is necessary to return to the starting point of the Minsk-2 agreement, which is endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.

"All parties should push for a comprehensive settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and relevant issues through dialogue and negotiation," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)