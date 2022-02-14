Ukrainian, U.S. presidents discuss security situation over phone

KIEV, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss the security situation around Ukraine, Zelensky's press service said.

Zelensky and Biden have exchanged information and discussed ways of de-escalation, said a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website.

The parties also discussed the issue of increasing Ukraine's financial and energy stability amid the crisis.

Zelensky stressed that Kiev understands all current risks and is ready for "any developments."

The Ukrainian leader thanked Washington for support, saying it contributes to strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

Zelensky invited Biden to visit Ukraine "in the coming days," saying that such a visit is crucial to stabilizing the situation.

Zelensky also stressed the importance of providing effective security guarantees for Kiev.

"We are ready to discuss them in different formats," he stressed.

According to a statement by the White House, Biden made clear in the phone conversation that the United States would "respond swiftly and decisively, together with its allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to "pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders," the statement added.

Since November, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion."

Russia denied the accusation, saying that Russia has the right to mobilize troops within its borders to defend its territory as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's activities constitute a threat to Russia's border security.

In recent days, the United States and some other countries have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine, citing increased threats of military action.

