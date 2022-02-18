Xi sends congratulatory letter on 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations

Xinhua) 07:47, February 18, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the China-Sri Lanka political parties conference commemorating the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Rubber-Rice Pact.

Xi said that China and Sri Lanka overcame numerous obstacles and signed the historic Rubber-Rice Pact 70 years ago, opening the door to friendly exchanges between the two countries.

Xi said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 65 years ago, the two countries have always maintained mutual respect and solidarity, and supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests.

"China-Sri Lanka relations are a good example of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries different in size," Xi said, lauding the mutual support shown between the two countries since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The CPC has maintained friendly exchanges and promoted practical cooperation with major political parties in Sri Lanka, playing an important role in the sound and stable development of bilateral relations and benefitting the two peoples, Xi stressed.

The CPC is willing to work with various political parties in Sri Lanka, taking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as a new starting point, to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, strengthen political guidance for bilateral relations, and make greater contributions to the steady progress of bilateral relations and regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, Xi said.

