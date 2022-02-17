Home>>
Xi says China ready to work with France on China-EU investment deal
(Xinhua) 08:05, February 17, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday afternoon said China stands ready to work with France to advance the ratification of the China-EU investment agreement and its entry into force.
He also called for joint efforts to make a success of the China-EU leaders' meeting, and the new round of high-level dialogues on strategic, economic and trade, green, digital and people-to-people affairs, so as to bring tangible benefits to the people on both sides.
