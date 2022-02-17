Selected letters of Xi Jinping published

Xinhua) 07:44, February 17, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The first volume of selected letters of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book includes 239 letters of Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, from May 2013 to December 2021.

The letters, some of which were made public for the first time, recorded the exchanges between Xi and officials and ordinary people of various ethnic groups and social sectors in China, as well as between Xi and political leaders and people from all walks of life of foreign countries.

